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Industrial Heat

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Trade fair BrauBeviale 2026

Bosch Industrial Heat

Our systems generate steam, hot water and heat in a particularly sustainable and energy-efficient way – for industry and trade, energy suppliers, large buildings and public facilities. As experts, we support our partners in every phase of their projects.

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Bosch Industriekessel and A.E.P. Thermal enter into a strategic partnership for electrode boilers

Bosch and A.E.P. Thermal seal partnership for Power-to-Heat.

Bosch Industriekessel GmbH is entering into a strategic partnership with A.E.P. Thermal Inc., a specialist in medium-voltage electrode boilers. The aim of this cooperation is to combine the technological and market expertise of both partners and to further develop electrode boiler technology specifically tailored to the requirements and target markets of Bosch Industriekessel. The implementation of the first projects in Europe is already planned for 2026. Further details can be found in our press release

Heating boilers

Heating boilers

Heat highly efficiently and save CO2 emissions at the same time. Optimize your energy costs with innovative heating boilers from Bosch.

Info on heating boilers
VRF systems

VRF systems

Bosch VRF systems for efficient air conditioning: Wide capacity range of up to 270 kW in one centralised system. Modular and space-saving.

Info on VRF systems
Hot water boilers

Hot water boilers

Reliable heating and process heat with energy-efficient Bosch hot water boilers. Now also available carbon neutral with hydrogen or biogas.

Info on hot water boilers
Catalogues

Catalogues

Information about our products, system solutions and our services.

Detailed overview
CAD and BIM data

CAD and BIM data

Digital project data for easy planning.

CAD and BIM data
Reference systems

Reference systems

Customer-specific energy systems in commercial and industrial areas.

References
  • Newsletter Bosch Industrial Boilers

    News about energy-efficient heating and process heat in production, buildings and district heating grids. Compact, practice-oriented and free of charge

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  • Planning tool for Bosch steam boiler systems

    Professionally plan and efficiently design steam, hot water, and heating boiler systems: With intelligent calculation tools, checklists, and tips for error avoidance.

    Go to the planning tool for boiler systems

Comprehensive Bosch service

We focus on the entire life cycle of your energy system: From advice to project planning, through to commissioning, maintenance and modernisation.

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Your responsible contact person in the commercial and industrial business.

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