Bosch Industrial Heat

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Bosch Industriekessel and A.E.P. Thermal enter into a strategic partnership for electrode boilers
Bosch Industriekessel GmbH is entering into a strategic partnership with A.E.P. Thermal Inc., a specialist in medium-voltage electrode boilers. The aim of this cooperation is to combine the technological and market expertise of both partners and to further develop electrode boiler technology specifically tailored to the requirements and target markets of Bosch Industriekessel. The implementation of the first projects in Europe is already planned for 2026. Further details can be found in our press release
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